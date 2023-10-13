Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Oakland County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Pontiac High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shrine Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clintondale High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northville High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Novi, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Central High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Clair High School at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clio, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kearsley High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Farmington High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Oxford, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Woods High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park High School at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at Rochester Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Kettering High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoney Creek High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmington High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamphere High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clawson, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Waterford Mott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Waterford, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brother Rice High School at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orchard Lake, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
