Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Montcalm County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Central Montcalm High School at Newaygo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Morley, MI

Morley, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Fulton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Middleton, MI

Middleton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at White Cloud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: White Cloud, MI

White Cloud, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at Carson City-Crystal High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Carson City, MI

Carson City, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestaburg High School at Farwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Farwell, MI

Farwell, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Coleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Coleman, MI

Coleman, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School