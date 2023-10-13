If you live in Monroe County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Dundee High School at Hudson Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hudson, MI

Hudson, MI Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association

Lenawee County Athletic Association How to Stream: Watch Here

Bedford High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Monroe, MI

Monroe, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Whiteford High School at Union City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Union City, MI

Union City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School - Adrian at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Jefferson High School