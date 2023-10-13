Is there high school football on the docket this week in Midland County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Midland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Midland, MI

Midland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Meridian Early College High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Sanford, MI

Sanford, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

H. H. Dow High School at Westmont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Coleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Coleman, MI

Coleman, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock Creek High School at Harrison High School - Harrison

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Harrison, MI

Harrison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

H. H. Dow High School at Mount Pleasant High School