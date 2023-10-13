Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Midland County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Meridian Early College High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sanford, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: San Jose, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montabella High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock Creek High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Harrison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
