Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Manistee County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Manistee High School at Montague High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Montague, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brethren, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Forest Area High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Onekama, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.