Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Grosse Pointe South High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Washington, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Memphis High School at Vassar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Vassar, MI

Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse North High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Warren, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Fitzgerald High School at Port Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Port Huron, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

New Haven High School at South Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Clintondale High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cousino High School at L'Anse Creuse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Harrison Township, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Grosse Pointe North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Fraser High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

Utica High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Shelby Township, MI

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Shore High School