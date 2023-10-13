The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Kent County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Kent City High School at Kalkaska High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Kalkaska, MI

Kalkaska, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School - Lansing at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Eastern High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Middleville, MI

Middleville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Williamston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Williamston, MI

Williamston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Caledonia High School at East Kentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Kentwood, MI

Kentwood, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

South Christian High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kelloggsville High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsley Area High School at Comstock Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Comstock Park, MI

Comstock Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Springs High School at Kenowa Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Northern High School at Northview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Central High School at Lowell High School