Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Jackson County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Clare County
  • Wexford County
  • Delta County
  • Missaukee County
  • Crawford County
  • Benzie County
  • Ontonagon County
  • Lapeer County
  • Tuscola County
  • Menominee County

    • Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Gaylord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Gaylord, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belding Area High School at Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leslie High School at Grass Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Grass Lake, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Manchester, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belding Area High School at East Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Springport High School at Addison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Addison, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jackson Northwest High School at Hastings High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hastings, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Concord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Concord, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.