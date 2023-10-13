Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Jackson County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Gaylord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Gaylord, MI

Gaylord, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Belding Area High School at Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at Grass Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grass Lake, MI

Grass Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Belding Area High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Springport High School at Addison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Addison, MI

Addison, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Northwest High School at Hastings High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hastings, MI

Hastings, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Concord High School