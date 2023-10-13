Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Iosco County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Iosco County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Boyne City High School at Oscoda High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Oscoda, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mio AuSable High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Whittemore, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Charlevoix High School at Tawas Area High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Tawas City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
