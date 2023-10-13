Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ingham County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

DeWitt High School at Everett High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland High School at Sexton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Bath High School at Dansville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Dansville, MI

Dansville, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School - Lansing at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmore Lake High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Stockbridge, MI

Stockbridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Williamston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Williamston, MI

Williamston, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at East Lansing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Okemos High School at Grand Ledge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Leslie High School at Grass Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Grass Lake, MI

Grass Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrill High School at Webberville Community High School