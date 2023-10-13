Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Huron County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
North Huron High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ubly High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caseville High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ashley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harbor Beach Community High School at Laker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bad Axe High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
