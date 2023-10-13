Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Huron County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    North Huron High School at Merritt Academy

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: New Haven, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ubly High School at Cass City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Cass City, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caseville High School at Ashley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ashley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harbor Beach Community High School at Laker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Pigeon, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bad Axe High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Sebewaing, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

