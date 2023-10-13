High school football action in Gratiot County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Montabella High School at Fulton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Middleton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garber High School at Alma High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Alma, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carrollton High School at Ithaca High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ithaca, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caseville High School at Ashley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ashley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Breckenridge High School at Carson City-Crystal High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Carson City, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

