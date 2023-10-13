Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Gratiot County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Montabella High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Alma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alma, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caseville High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ashley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Carson City-Crystal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Carson City, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.