There is high school football action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Dickinson County
  • Menominee County
  • Tuscola County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Allegan County
  • Bay County
  • Cass County
  • Saint Joseph County

    • Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Traverse City West High School at Bay City Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Bay City, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bay City Western High School at Traverse City Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Traverse City, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingsley Area High School at Comstock Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Comstock Park, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.