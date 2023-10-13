Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Genesee County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Swartz Creek High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bentley High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
International Academy of Flint at Beecher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mt. Morris, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davison High School at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesaning High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Otisville, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clio, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kearsley High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers Catholic High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potterville High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Genesee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flushing High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fenton High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Corunna, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.