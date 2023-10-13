Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Emmet County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Elk Rapids High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Petoskey High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pellston High School at Onaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Onaway, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
