Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Clinton County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

DeWitt High School at Everett High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13

6:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Bath High School at Dansville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Dansville, MI

Dansville, MI Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Central Michigan Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ovid-Elsie High School at Mt Morris High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Mt Morris, MI

Mt Morris, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Fowler High School at Laingsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Laingsburg, MI

Laingsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saranac High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School