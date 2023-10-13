If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Chippewa County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered below.

    • Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Petoskey High School at Sault Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brimley Area High School at Rapid River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Rapid River, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

