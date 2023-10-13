Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Berrien County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Niles High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton Harbor High School at Berrien Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Berrien Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Northern High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dowagiac Union High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandywine High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Coloma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eau Claire High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parchment High School at Watervliet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
