This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Berrien County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Niles High School at Plainwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Plainwell, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benton Harbor High School at Berrien Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Berrien Springs, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portage Northern High School at Lakeshore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Stevensville, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dowagiac Union High School at Buchanan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Buchanan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandywine High School at Coloma High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Coloma, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eau Claire High School at Gobles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Gobles, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Parchment High School at Watervliet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Watervliet, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

