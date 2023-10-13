If you live in Barry County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Barry County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Forest Hills Eastern High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Middleville, MI

Middleville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Northwest High School at Hastings High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hastings, MI

Hastings, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Delton Kellogg High School at Schoolcraft High School