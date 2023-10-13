Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Arenac County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Ogemaw Heights High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Standish, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Au Gres-Sims High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Onekama, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
