    • Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Ogemaw Heights High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Standish, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Au Gres-Sims High School at Onekama High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
    • Location: Onekama, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

