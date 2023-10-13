Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Antrim County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.
Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Johannesburg-Lewiston High School at Mancelona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mancelona, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Rapids High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
