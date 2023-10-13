If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Alger County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Alger County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St Ignace High School at Munising High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Munising, MI

Munising, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Engadine High School at Superior Central High School