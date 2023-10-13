We have 2023 high school football action in Alcona County, Michigan this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Alcona County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Rogers City High School at Alcona Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Lincoln, MI
    • Conference: North Star League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

