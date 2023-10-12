Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washtenaw County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pioneer High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Manchester, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter High School at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
