Washtenaw County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pioneer High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Dexter High School at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Trenton High School at Chelsea High School