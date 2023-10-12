How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, October 12, the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings will open their seasons against one another at Prudential Center in in Newark.
ESPN+ and Hulu is the spot to tune in to see the Devils and the Red Wings square off.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Red Wings allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the league.
- The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.
- Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.
- With 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), the Red Wings were 14th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings had the NHL's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|80
|32
|47
|79
|47
|56
|54.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|39
|66
|39
|44
|52.6%
|David Perron
|82
|24
|32
|56
|32
|40
|18.2%
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Daniel Sprong
|66
|21
|25
|46
|21
|21
|40%
Devils Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Devils scored the fourth-most goals in the league last season (289 total, 3.5 per game).
- Their +67 goal differential was third-best in the league.
- The 49 power-play goals the Devils scored last season (on 224 power-play chances) ranked 20th in the NHL.
- The Devils were 13th in the league with a 21.88% power-play conversion rate.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.3%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|52
|74
|74
|21
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|82
|34
|39
|73
|32
|41
|58.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
