The New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings take the ice at Prudential Center in the first game of the season on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

With the puck dropping for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's action.

Red Wings vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Devils 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-275)

Devils (-275) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-2.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings put up a record of 7-10-17 in overtime games last season as part of an overall mark of 35-37-10.

Detroit picked up 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Red Wings recorded just one goal in 15 games, and they lost every time.

When Detroit scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed nine points (3-10-3 record).

The Red Wings picked up 71 points in their 46 games when they scored at least three goals.

Detroit scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games last season and picked up 35 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Detroit was 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings were outshot by their opponents in 47 games last season, going 21-20-6 to record 48 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Devils Rank Devils AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 2.89 24th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 4th 34.4 Shots 28.2 29th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 30.4 11th 13th 21.88% Power Play % 21.11% 17th 4th 82.61% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 18th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.