2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After one round of play in the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Wichanee Meechai has the top score (-6). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai
- Start Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,672 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
Buick LPGA Shanghai Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Wichanee Meechai
|1st
|-6
|66
|Maja Stark
|1st
|-6
|66
|Lauren Coughlin
|3rd
|-4
|68
|Alison Lee
|3rd
|-4
|68
|Esther Henseleit
|3rd
|-4
|68
Buick LPGA Shanghai Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|8:15 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Wichanee Meechai (-6/1st), Emily Talley (+8/80th), Linnea Strom (E/37th)
|10:16 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Yu Liu (-4/3rd), Carlota Ciganda (-2/18th), Nasa Hataoka (E/37th)
|10:05 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Anna Nordqvist (+1/53rd), Angel Yin (-2/18th), Hae-Ran Ryu (+2/60th)
|9:54 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Patty Tavatanakit (E/37th), Lydia Ko (+2/60th), Sei-young Kim (-1/27th)
|9:43 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Jaravee Boonchant (-3/13th), Perrine Delacour (E/37th), Olivia Cowan (+2/60th)
|9:32 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Lucy Li (+2/60th), Frida Kinhult (-1/27th), Pie-Yun Chien (E/37th)
|9:21 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Thidapa Suwannapura (-4/3rd), Esther Henseleit (-4/3rd), Minami Katsu (-2/18th)
|9:10 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Wenbo Liu (+4/74th), Andrea Lee (E/37th), Azahara Munoz (-2/18th)
|8:59 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Zixin Ni (+4/74th), Maria Fassi (+6/78th), Danlin Cai (-4/3rd)
|8:48 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Yuting Shi (+3/69th), Paula Reto (+2/60th), Xizihan Wang (-2/18th)
