If you live in Allegan County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marcellus High School at Martin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
  • Location: Martin, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Niles High School at Plainwell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Plainwell, MI
  • Conference: Wolverine
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Paw Paw High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Paw Paw, MI
  • Conference: Wolverine
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coopersville High School at Holland Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Holland, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawton High School at Saugatuck High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Saugatuck, MI
  • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Fennville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Fennville, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hackett Catholic Central High School at Allegan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
  • Location: Allegan, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

