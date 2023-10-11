The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings square off for the season opener at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-115) Kings (-105) 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche registered a 20-9 record a season ago as favorites on the moneyline.

Colorado registered a 20-9 win-loss record last season in games it played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (69.0% win percentage).

The Avalanche have a 53.5% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this game.

Last season, 45 of Colorado's games went over Wednesday's over/under of 6 goals.

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings claimed an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.

Los Angeles had a record of 6-11 in games when sportsbooks listed them as -105 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Kings have a 51.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 58 games Los Angeles played finished with over 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 274 (10th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.

Colorado allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado recorded last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 chances.

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Colorado recorded six shorthanded goals last season (21st among all NHL squads).

The Avalanche killed 79.03% of opponent power plays, the 17th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs (27th in the NHL)

Colorado scored on 10% of its shots (17th in league).

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings were 10th in the league in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.

Los Angeles had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) ranked them fourth in the league.

Los Angeles had seven shorthanded goals (16th in NHL).

The 75.84% penalty-kill percentage of the Kings was 24th in the league.

At 53.3%, the Kings had the league's third-best faceoff win percentage.

Los Angeles' 10.3% shooting percentage was 12th in the league.

The Kings shut out their opponents three times. They averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.