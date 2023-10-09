Will Samori Toure find his way into the end zone when the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders come together in Week 5 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a TD)

Toure has accumulated a 59-yard season on four catches so far. He has been targeted on nine occasions, and averages 14.8 yards.

Having played four games this year, Toure has not tallied a TD reception.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0

