Will Romeo Doubs hit paydirt when the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 5 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Doubs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Doubs' 224 yards receiving (56 per game) lead the Packers. He has 20 grabs on 33 targets and three TDs.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0

Rep Romeo Doubs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.