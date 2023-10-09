The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) take a three-game losing skid into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is favored by only 2.5 points. This contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

The Raiders' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup against Packers. The Packers' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Raiders.

Packers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-2.5) 45.5 -130 +110 FanDuel Raiders (-2.5) 45.5 -142 +120

Green Bay vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Packers vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this season.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Green Bay has played four games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to go over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

