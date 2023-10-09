Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) take a three-game losing skid into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is favored by only 2.5 points. This contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.
The Raiders' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup against Packers. The Packers' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Raiders.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Packers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-2.5)
|45.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-2.5)
|45.5
|-142
|+120
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Green Bay vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Packers vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this season.
- The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Green Bay has played four games this year, and three of them have hit the over.
- Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to go over in one of four games with a set total (25%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.