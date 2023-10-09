The Green Bay Packers' (2-2) injury report has 12 players listed ahead of their Monday, October 9 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). It starts at 8:15 PM at Allegiant Stadium.

The Packers' last outing ended in a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Raiders head into this matchup following a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Rudy Ford S Oblique Questionable Eric Stokes CB Foot Questionable Zach Tom OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Luke Musgrave TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Carrington Valentine CB Biceps Full Participation In Practice Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Epps S Knee Full Participation In Practice David Long Jr. CB Ankle Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice Maxx Crosby DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Davante Adams WR Shoulder Questionable Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring Questionable

Packers vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Raiders or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers Season Insights

The Packers' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, posting 280.8 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 352.5 total yards ceded per contest.

From an offensive perspective, the Packers are accumulating 25 points per contest (10th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on defense (24 points allowed per game).

In terms of passing, the Packers rank 18th in the NFL (206.3 passing yards per game) and 10th on the other side of the ball (197.3 passing yards allowed per contest).

In terms of rushing, this season has been ugly for Green Bay on both offense and defense, as it is compiling only 74.5 rushing yards per contest (second-worst) and allowing 155.3 rushing yards per game (second-worst).

At +1, the Packers own the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with four forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and three turnovers committed (fifth in NFL).

Packers vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)

Raiders (-2.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)

Raiders (-130), Packers (+110) Total: 45.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.