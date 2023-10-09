Will Luke Musgrave cash his Week 5 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Luke Musgrave score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Musgrave has put up 125 yards (on 12 catches). He's been targeted 16 times, resulting in 31.3 yards per game.

Musgrave, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0

