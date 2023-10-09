Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson will be up against the Las Vegas Raiders and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 5, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Watson was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Packers last season, as the second-year man was targeted 66 times and had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 ypg) with seven TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watson vs. the Raiders

Watson vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas let one player amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Raiders last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Against Las Vegas last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Watson will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense a year ago (242.9 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders conceded 25 TDs in the passing game last year (1.5 per game) to rank 19th among NFL defenses.

Watch Packers vs Raiders on Fubo!

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson went over on receiving yards prop bets in 38.5% of his games (five of 13) last year.

With 611 receiving yards on 66 targets last season, he was 15th in the league (9.3 yards per target).

In four of 14 games last year, Watson had a receiving touchdown (and he had two games with multiple TD catches).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Watson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/13/2022 Week 10 8 TAR / 4 REC / 107 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/17/2022 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/27/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 110 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/4/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Rams 12/19/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/25/2022 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 1/8/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 5 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.