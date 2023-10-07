The Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Wisconsin ranks 45th in total offense (427.5 yards per game) and 73rd in total defense (374.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Rutgers ranks 97th in the FBS with 346.6 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 10th-best by allowing only 267.8 total yards per contest.

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on Peacock.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Wisconsin Rutgers 427.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (95th) 374.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.8 (12th) 201.5 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.4 (28th) 226.0 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.2 (125th) 6 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (5th) 9 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (78th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 877 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 103 rushing yards on 36 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 52 times for 371 yards (92.8 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (76.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Chimere Dike's 228 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 18 times and has collected 11 receptions and one touchdown.

Will Pauling has put up a 175-yard season so far, hauling in 14 passes on 19 targets.

Skyler Bell has been the target of 18 passes and racked up 14 catches for 113 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 733 yards on 57-of-106 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 187 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai is his team's leading rusher with 88 carries for 471 yards, or 94.2 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

JaQuae Jackson has hauled in 207 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Christian Dremel has caught 14 passes and compiled 195 receiving yards (39.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Washington's 10 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 98 yards (19.6 ypg).

