Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 7, when the Wisconsin Badgers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Badgers. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rutgers (+13) Over (44) Wisconsin 29, Rutgers 17

Week 6 Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Badgers an 84.7% chance to win.

The Badgers have won twice against the spread this year.

Wisconsin has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Two of the Badgers' four games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 44 points, 13.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Wisconsin contests.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Scarlet Knights based on the moneyline is 19.6%.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-0-1 ATS this season.

Rutgers has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 13 points or more this year (0-0-1).

In Scarlet Knights four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average total in Rutgers games this year is 2.6 less points than the point total of 44 in this outing.

Badgers vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 33.3 19.8 36.5 15.5 30.0 24.0 Rutgers 30.8 12.8 36.8 8.3 7.0 31.0

