The Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 as a massive 20.5-point underdog. The point total is 56.5 for the game.

Mississippi State is averaging 362.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 88th in the FBS. Defensively, the Bulldogs rank 86th, giving up 391.6 yards per contest. Western Michigan's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 35.8 points per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 92nd with 25 points per contest.

Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mississippi State -20.5 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -1600 +850

Western Michigan Recent Performance

The Broncos are playing poorly right now on both sides of the ball -- gaining 364.3 yards per game in their past three games (-40-worst in college football), and conceding 416 per game (0-worst).

The Broncos are putting up 27.7 points per game in their past three games (18th-worst in college football), and allowing 38 per game (-107-worst).

Western Michigan is -19-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (204.3), and -13-worst in passing yards given up (225.7).

The Broncos are 108th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (160), and -68-worst in rushing yards given up (190.3).

The Broncos have covered the spread twice and are 0-3 overall in their last three contests.

In all of its past three contests, Western Michigan has gone over the total.

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Three of Western Michigan's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Western Michigan has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Western Michigan has been at least a +850 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has recored 676 passing yards, or 135.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.8% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 10.6 rushing yards per game.

Jalen Buckley has run the ball 94 times for 551 yards, with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has run for 202 yards across 53 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Anthony Sambucci leads his squad with 207 receiving yards on 11 catches with four touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has put together a 202-yard season so far. He's caught 18 passes on 29 targets.

Blake Bosma's six grabs (on 11 targets) have netted him 155 yards (31 ypg).

Mason Nelson paces the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and nine tackles.

Tate Hallock has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 34 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions so far.

