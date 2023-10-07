The Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-3) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Offensively, Mississippi State ranks 89th in the FBS with 362.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 88th in total defense (391.6 yards allowed per contest). Western Michigan ranks 93rd in points per game (25), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS with 35.8 points allowed per contest.

Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Western Michigan Mississippi State 384 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.6 (86th) 405 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (87th) 183.2 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.6 (83rd) 200.8 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218 (90th) 7 (67th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (49th) 7 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (54th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has recored 676 passing yards, or 135.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.8% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 10.6 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 94 times for 551 yards (110.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has piled up 202 yards (on 53 carries) with three touchdowns.

Anthony Sambucci has totaled 11 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 207 (41.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has four touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has racked up 202 receiving yards (40.4 yards per game) on 18 receptions.

Blake Bosma's 11 targets have resulted in six receptions for 155 yards.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,086 yards (217.2 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 420 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 112 yards (22.4 per game).

Michael Wright has collected 114 yards on 13 attempts, scoring two times.

Lideatrick Griffin's leads his squad with 409 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 30 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 144 yards so far this campaign.

Zavion Thomas has been the target of 19 passes and racked up nine catches for 116 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per contest.

