The college football season rolls on into Week 6, which features four games involving teams from the Patriot League. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the column below.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Holy Cross Crusaders at Bucknell Bison 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgetown Hoyas at Pennsylvania Quakers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Fordham Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at Princeton Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

