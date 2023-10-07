Looking for information on the best bets in MAC play in Week 6? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Kent State vs. Ohio matchup, and taking Western Michigan (+20.5) over Mississippi State against the spread. Find more stats and insights on those college football games, and potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 6 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Western Michigan +20.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 8.2 points

Mississippi State by 8.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Akron +5.5 vs. Northern Illinois

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips

Northern Illinois Huskies at Akron Zips Projected Favorite & Spread: Akron by 5.2 points

Akron by 5.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Eastern Michigan -2.5 vs. Ball State

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Eastern Michigan by 10.8 points

Eastern Michigan by 10.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 6 MAC Total Bets

Under 45.5 - Kent State vs. Ohio

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats Projected Total: 38.4 points

38.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 56.5 - Toledo vs. UMass

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen

Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen Projected Total: 63.3 points

63.3 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 44.5 - Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH)

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Bowling Green Falcons at Miami (OH) RedHawks Projected Total: 49.5 points

49.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 6 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Miami (OH) 4-1 (1-0 MAC) 32.0 / 22.6 391.4 / 378.8 Ohio 4-1 (1-0 MAC) 21.0 / 10.8 322.4 / 235.4 Toledo 4-1 (2-0 MAC) 40.8 / 22.8 465.0 / 343.4 Central Michigan 3-2 (1-0 MAC) 25.8 / 33.4 336.6 / 453.6 Western Michigan 2-3 (1-1 MAC) 25.0 / 35.8 384.0 / 405.0 Bowling Green 2-3 (0-1 MAC) 22.6 / 29.0 337.2 / 354.2 Eastern Michigan 2-3 (0-1 MAC) 16.2 / 22.4 260.2 / 414.8 Akron 1-4 (0-1 MAC) 17.0 / 24.4 301.4 / 314.0 Kent State 1-4 (0-1 MAC) 12.6 / 34.0 268.8 / 397.8 Buffalo 1-4 (1-0 MAC) 26.4 / 37.6 333.6 / 460.4 Ball State 1-4 (0-1 MAC) 17.8 / 35.6 301.0 / 399.0 Northern Illinois 1-4 (0-1 MAC) 19.2 / 26.0 317.2 / 347.6

