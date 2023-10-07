Western Carolina, Furman, Week 6 SoCon Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the SoCon entering Week 6 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th
- Last Game: W 49-14 vs Citadel
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Chattanooga
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Furman
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th
- Last Game: W 38-14 vs Mercer
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Furman jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Citadel
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Mercer
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: W 38-3 vs VMI
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mercer jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th
- Last Game: W 23-13 vs Wofford
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Chattanooga jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Western Carolina
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Samford
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: W 42-28 vs East Tennessee State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Samford jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Wofford
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. VMI
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
- Last Game: L 38-3 vs Mercer
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find VMI jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
7. Wofford
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th
- Last Game: L 23-13 vs Chattanooga
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wofford jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Samford
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
- Last Game: L 42-28 vs Samford
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Tennessee State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Citadel
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th
- Last Game: L 49-14 vs Western Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Citadel jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Furman
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.