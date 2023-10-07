Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Week 6 schedule that features plenty of thrilling matchups, fans from Michigan should tune in to see the Michigan Wolverines versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Mississippi State (-20.5)
Central Michigan Chippewas at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-3)
Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-21.5)
