Gogebic County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    • Gogebic County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Luther L Wright High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Lake Linden, MI
    • Conference: Copper Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stephenson High School at Wakefield-Marenisco High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Wakefield, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

