The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0), with the country's 15th-ranked scoring offense, take on the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) and their 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Bulldogs are major, 14.5-point favorites. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Kentucky is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Georgia & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +300 Bet $100 to win $300 To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100 Kentucky To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

