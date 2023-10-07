In the China Open semifinals on Saturday, Elena Rybakina faces Liudmila Samsonova.

Rybakina carries -200 odds to claim a win against Samsonova (+160).

Elena Rybakina vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 7

Elena Rybakina vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 66.7% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Liudmila Samsonova -200 Odds to Win Match +160 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +600 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Saturday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Elena Rybakina vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

By beating No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-2 on Friday, Rybakina advanced to the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Samsonova took down No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, winning 6-3, 6-2.

In her 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Rybakina has played an average of 20.7 games.

Rybakina has played 21.9 games per match in her 42 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Samsonova has played 55 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.3% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Through 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, Samsonova has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.

Samsonova has put up a 3-0 record versus Rybakina. Their last meeting on August 13, 2023, at the National Bank Open, was won by Samsonova 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Samsonova and Rybakina have matched up in eight total sets, with Samsonova claiming six of them and Rybakina two.

Samsonova has the advantage in 72 total games against Rybakina, claiming 42 of them.

Rybakina and Samsonova have faced off three times, averaging 24.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.

