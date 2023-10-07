Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAC action pits the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) against the Ball State Cardinals (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 42.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State matchup.
Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
|42.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
|43.5
|-142
|+118
Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Ball State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
