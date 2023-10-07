Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Ball State Cardinals match up at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Eagles. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (-2.5) Over (42.5) Eastern Michigan 27, Ball State 17

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 58.3%.

The Eagles have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan is winless against the spread when it has played as 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Eagles have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The average total for Eastern Michigan games this season has been 48.8, 6.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Ball State has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

In theCardinals' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Ball State games this season is 10.5 more points than the point total of 42.5 for this outing.

Eagles vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Michigan 16.2 22.4 26.0 20.0 9.7 24.0 Ball State 17.8 35.6 24.0 23.5 13.7 43.7

