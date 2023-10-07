The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson includes Alexander Noren. The event is from October 5-7.

Looking to place a wager on Noren at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5500 to pick up the win this weekend.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Noren Odds to Win: +5500

Alexander Noren Insights

Noren has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Noren has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Noren has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -6 279 0 12 1 2 $1.2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Noren has played i the last year (7,355 yards) is 106 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Noren shot better than just 21% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Noren did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Noren recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Noren's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

At that most recent tournament, Noren's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Noren finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Noren outperformed the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

