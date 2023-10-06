Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Van Buren County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lawton, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School at Bangor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bangor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Haven High School at Watervliet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Watervliet, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
